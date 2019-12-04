Kali Malone | Athens | December 5

United We Fly continues its Taste the Music 2 season of concerts at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church in Athens on Thursday, December 5, with a show by American composer Kali Malone, whose music focuses on long-form compositions that combine modular synthesis with acoustic instrumentation. Tickets cost 12-15 euros from viva.gr or by calling 13855, 211.770.0000 or 211.760.3000. For more information, visit www.unitedwefly.com. Starts at 9 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon, Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906