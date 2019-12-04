Euchenor’s Corinth | Athens | December 5

Ioulia Tzonou, associate director of excavations being carried out at Corinth by the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, will deliver a lecture titled “Euchenor’s Corinth: Mycenaean Habitation from Acrocorinth to Korakou” at the ASCSA’s Cotsen Hall on Thursday, December 5. According to Tzonou, “Mycenaean Corinth was considered nonexistent for the longest time.” However, based on archaeological discoveries, she will demonstrate that there was “a Cyclopean citadel on Acrocorinth [which] protected a ruler's seat on the terraces below and a powerful harbor at Korakou that connected Mycenae with networks to the north, east and west.” Starts at 7 p.m.

ASCSA, Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou, tel 213.000.2400, www.ascsa.edu.gr