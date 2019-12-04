Piraeus the driving force of Sino-Greek cooperation

Greece will enhance bilateral cooperation with China in many sectors, including shipping, with Piraeus Port a pillar and example under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis has said.



Greece considers China a friend and strategic partner, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Greece in November shows that both sides value cooperation in Piraeus Port and other fields, the minister told Xinhua in an interview.



“The presence of President Xi was of utmost importance in terms of our strategic relations, (and) in terms of our strategic cooperation,” Plakiotakis said.



“There is great room for cooperation, but the most strategic part of our cooperation of course is Piraeus Port,” he said.



“The Port of Piraeus has always been the strategic pillar of our cooperation and both Greece and China are committed to transforming Piraeus Port into one of the three top main container ports in whole of Europe.”



[Xinhua]