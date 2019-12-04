New Frontex regulation on tighter border controls goes into effect

A new regulation by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, came into force on Wednesday, increasing its participation in border surveillance and support for EU member states and Schengen countries.



The new regulation that is coming into force paves the way for the creation of Europe’s first uniformed service, which will soon include 10,000 border and coast guard officers who will assist national authorities with border control and migration management, Frontex said in a press release.



Frontex will also assist in the reintegration of returnees in non-EU countries and continue to fight cross-border crime, including in the maritime domain.

The agency will also "play a bigger role in the management of the growing flows of legitimate travellers across EU's external borders, hosting the future central unit of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), and supporting member states with the deployment of the Entry-Exit-System."

"With our own standing corps and own equipment, Frontex will be a daily partner for national authorities to design sustainable border management capacities rather than simply responding in a crisis management mode," Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said, while it will also share relevant information and regular risk analyses.