The French president’s description of NATO’s strategy as “brain dead” last month was criticized as undermining stability.



That criticism of Emmanuel Macron would hold water if anything of the old status quo was still in place.



The NATO summit in London confirmed that in the face of unorthodox tactics like the blackmail by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the mood swings of US President Donald Trump, the French leadership is alone in articulating a solid European response.



Support from Paris is the only steady alliance on which Greece can count.