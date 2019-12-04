The electrical interconnection of Syros with the Attica port of Lavrio will be completed in the last quarter of 2020, within schedule.

The installation of the second underwater cable will secure a reliable and economical supply of power for the islands of Syros, Paros, Naxos and Mykonos.

It will also double the capacity of power transmission to and from the Cycladic islands and pave the way for a higher penetration of renewable energy sources in the national grid.

The total budget for the project, co-funded by national and European resources, amounts to 111 million euros.