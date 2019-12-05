NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Police raid house in Exarcheia in anti-drug sweep

File photo

TAGS: Crime

A unit of riot police officers and members of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) carried out an anti-drug operation in the central Athenian district of Exarcheia, early Thursday morning.

Officers raided a house on the corner of Plapouta and Kallidromiou Streets, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported, but no details have yet been released on the results of the operation.

Greek Police is expected to issue a statement later in the day.

