Athens has received copy of Turkey-Libya MoU on maritime borders

Greece has received a copy of the memorandum of understanding Turkey signed with Libya to ostensibly delimitate their maritime borders, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Thursday, citing Greek diplomatic sources.

According to the report, the Foreign Ministry is examining the content of the MoU.

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday he told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the MoU is legally void and complicates relations in a sensitive region.

The talks between the two leaders were held on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London.

“I presented all the issues arising from the latest Turkish actions. The disagreements from both sides were noted. The two sides, however, agreed to continue discussions on the confidence-building measures of the defense ministry,” he said.