Temperatures drop below zero in northern Greece

Northern Greece registered freezing temperatures on Thursday, with the lowest being -4.3C in the villages of Paranesti and Nevrokopi, in the regional unit of Drama.



In Kozani, temperatures fell to -3.2C and in Aghios Pavlos (Imathia region) they dropped to -2.8C. Low wind speeds combined with clear skies in eastern Macedonia resulted in an intense cooling of the air near the ground during the night, the Meteo weather service of the Athens National Observatory said Thursday.

Temperatures were even lower in the ski resorts of Kaimaktsalan (-6.4C), Lailias Serres (-5.4C) and Vasilitsa, Grevena (-4.5C).

Similar numbers were also recorded in the region of Epirus, western Greece, with the thermometer dropping to -3.8C in the village of Anilio, in Metsovo.

Authorities advised drivers to use snow chains on their vehicles when moving on the rural road from Naoussa to the ski resort of Tria-Pente Pigadia, as well as on the rural road from Naoussa to Seli (from the 9th km until the ski resort of Seli) due to frost.