Leros mayor, residents block migrant ferry

Local residents and members of the municipal council, led by the island's mayor, prevented on Thursday refugees and migrants being transferred there from other islands to disembark from a ferry.

A delegation from the municipal council headed by Leros Mayor Mihalis Kolias boarded Blue Star Patmos as soon as it reached the port and demanded that the migrants and refugees remain inside.



After talks with police officers who were accompanying the refugees, the vessel's crew and port officials, authorities yielded to the demand and the boat left.



In a statement after the incident, the mayor said that Leros will not accept any more migrants and refugees and the local community's reaction will be the same if authorities attempt to bring more migrants to the island.

Kolias also demanded the immediate decongestion of the island's hotspot, adding that the local comminuty will only accept those migrants or refugees who are already on Leros.



He also asked for newly arrived migrants and refugees to be transferred to the mainland within two days, in line with the recent government pledges.