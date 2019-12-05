Acrobatics Extravaganza | Athens | December 18-22

China’s award-winning National Acrobatic Theater is coming to Athens’ Galatsi Olympic Hall to wow and entertain audiences with its amazing physical feats and beautiful costumes and props, as part of the Christmas Theater series of events. The show by the troupe that has toured the world and performed at the Beijing Olympics opening and closing ceremonies, will include the popular acts “Gorgeous Girls-Diabolos,” “Pagoda of Bowls,” “Concerto: Black & White Fantasy” and “Hand Balancing & Equilibrium,” which earned the company two gold medals at acrobatics competitions in Paris and Monte Carlo. Shows start at 8 p.m. on December 18 and 19, at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 20, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on December 21 and at 5 p.m. on December 22. Tickets range from 14 to 54 euros and can be booked at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700