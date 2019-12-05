Manolis Charos | Athens | To January 26

In “Treasure Island” at the Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, the respected Greek artist Manolis Charos presents previously unseen paintings and mixed-media works inspired by classical literary masterpieces, mythology and crime novels whose enduring themes remain topical to this day and whose characters – like pirates, evzones, soldiers and cowboys – represent archetypal figures. Opening hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros.



Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias, Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr