Hellenic Red Cross readmitted into IFRC fold

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has announced the full restoration of the membership of the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC), which was suspended last year after the IFRC deemed that the local chapter had failed to comply with the its international operational standards.



The IFRC’s managing board decided on Wednesday to revoke the HRC’s expulsion from the federation due to months of efforts by the latter to restore its credibility, a move that speaks to the important work carried out by the HRC over the past year, the HRC said.