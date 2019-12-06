Religion, nationality to be erased from diplomas

High school diplomas and all other relevant secondary education certificates will be issued as of next year without mentioning religion or nationality, according to a provision included in a draft bill by the Education Ministry.



The provision seeks to comply with a recent decision by the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, which ruled that the mention of religion or nationality on school certificates and diplomas is unconstitutional.



The provision is included in a bill regarding the creation of a new National Higher Education Authority, which is being publicly debated until December 18.