Mytilineos’ Metallurgy Business Unit joins ASI

The Mytilineos group’s Metallurgy Business Unit announced on Thursday it has joined the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) as a Production & Transformation member.



ASI is a global, multi-stakeholder, nonprofit standards setting and certification organization that has developed an independent certification program to ensure that the principles of sustainability, corporate social responsibility, governance and human rights are increasingly integrated into the production, use and recycling of aluminum.



The ASI membership reflects Mytilineos’ commitment to sustainable production, including the objective of achieving 100 percent RES sourcing for the Metallurgy Business Unit by 2030, as recently announced by the company’s chairman and CEO, Evangelos Mytilineos, during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of its new natural gas-fired powered combined cycle power station.



As Dimitrios Stefanidis, general manager of Mytilineos’ Metallurgy Business Unit, stated: “Sustainable development is a top priority for Mytilineos and it’s expressed through responsible production of bauxite, alumina and aluminium as well as an ongoing self-improvement and incessant learning process aimed at increasing our positive impact on the greater society. For us, joining the ASI represents a creative challenge and a solid commitment, fully aligned with the vision of the European Union, to move swiftly towards carbon neutral production.”