Police will be out in force in Athens on Friday in a bid to prevent violence from breaking out after a march marking the anniversary of the fatal shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer in 2008.

There are particular concerns in the ranks of the Greek Police that anarchists will try to occupy the premises of the Athens University of Economics and Business and use that as a base for their ritual clashes with police rather than Exarchia Square near the spot where Grigoropoulos was killed.

Anarchists are also bracing for a possible confrontation with police following Thursday’s expiry of a grace period granted by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry for the evacuation of squats in downtown Athens.