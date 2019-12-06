The positive initiative of the Athens municipal authorities to invite private businesses and cultural organizations to take an active role in the capital’s life, albeit on a symbolic level, by involving them in the city’s festive decorations is something to hold on to for the future.

Local authority organizations must learn to activate and harness all the resources available to society and the economy, with flexibility and an open mind, for the greater good of the city.

Everything else, such as the complaints over the city’s supposed “bland” festive decorations, is simply a matter of taste and nothing else.