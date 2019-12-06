NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police investigate overnight smash-and-grab

TAGS: Crime

Police on Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind a smash-and-grab on the Athens-Lamia national highway in the early hours of the morning, the latest in a string of such incidents.

According to investigators, unidentified assailants drove a car through the facade of an electrical supply store around 3.30 a.m. They made off with an unknown amount of items. 

