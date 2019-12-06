NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Kalashnikov-wielding robbers storm town hall north of Athens

Greek police are on the hunt for two armed robbers who stormed the town hall in Acharnes, in northern Athens, on Friday morning.

The robbers, who were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles, tried to hold up the town hall’s financial department. 

It was not clear if the suspects had succeeded in extracting any money before they fled.

There were no reports of injuries.

