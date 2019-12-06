Pyatt deplores Turkey-Libya accord

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt has deplored a maritime boundaries agreement signed last month between Turkey and Libya’s internationally-recognized government, while describing Greece as key to stability in the wider region.



Speaking at a conference organized by the American Hellenic Institute in Athens late Thursday, Pyatt said that the signing of the accord – which has raised hackles in Greece, Cyprus and Egypt – undermines stability and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.



Describing Greece as a factor of stability in the region, Pyatt said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the United States next month, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump, will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two NATO allies.