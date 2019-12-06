Libya’s Parliament speaker in the east to visit Athens on Dec. 12

Libya’s Parliament speaker in the east, Aguila Saleh, will visit Athens on Thursday, December 12, after the Tobruk-based House of Representatives rejected a maritime boundaries agreement signed between Turkey and the country’s UN-recognized government in Tripoli.



Saleh will visit Athens on the invitation of Greek Parliament speaker Kostas Tasoulas.



The meeting will take place at Parliament.



Athens said Friday it was expelling the Libyan ambassador to the country over a maritime boundaries agreement signed last month between Libya and Turkey.



Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing.