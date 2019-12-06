Greek Foreign Ministry condemns Turkey-Libya pact

A maritime boundaries agreement signed between Turkey and Libya’s UN-supported government constitutes a blatant violation of the international Law of the Sea as well as of the sovereign rights of Greece and other states, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday in which it condemned the pact.



Apart from being illegal and producing no legal effects, the pact underscores Turkey’s intention to provoke tension on a bilateral as well as regional level, the ministry said.



Greece expelled the Libyan ambassador on Friday. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had been summoned to the ministry to be informed of the decision. He has been given 72 hours to leave the country, the minister said.