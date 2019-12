A man looks on as riot policemen follow a student rally marking the 11th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, in central Athens, Greece, 06 December 2019. Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old student, was killed on 6 December 2008 in an apparent police shooting in the center of Athens, which sparked rioting in the Greek capital. [Kostas Tsironis/EPA]