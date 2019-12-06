WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
AWOG Bazaar | Athens | December 8

The American Women’s Organizaton of Greece (AWOG) is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar on Sunday, December 8, at the Athens War Museum. This year’s theme is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” and those attending the bazaar will be presented with a variety of handcrafted gifts. Santa and Mrs Claus will be available for photo ops, while a mailbox will be set up for children to drop off their letters to Santa. The admission-free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athens War Museum, 2 Rizari, tel 210.725.2974

