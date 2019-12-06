Ethiopian Festival | Athens | December 7 & 8

This weekend, the Kypseli Municipal Market in Athens is hosting the Ethiopian Festival. This year’s edition brings the Ethiopian culture to life in Greece with traditional food, coffee, clothes and handicrafts that visitors can buy while listening to lively DJ sets. Visitors can also attend an Ethiopian cuisine seminar, take part in an open-mike discussion about the African-Greek communities, or participate in games and activities for both children and adults. The highlight of the festival will be a fashion show exhibiting unique Ethiopian garments. Admission is free of charge and doors will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Kypseli Municipal Market, 42 Fokionos Negri