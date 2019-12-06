Blue Brass ft. David Murray | Athens | To December 9

Contemporary jazz saxophone legend and composer David Murray is on stage at Athens’ Half Note Jazz Club. In the 70s, Murray was a member of the World Saxophone Quartet, a jazz ensemble that set the pattern of post-free jazz progression at the time. Today he is a jazz behemoth as big as Sonny Rollins, a virtuoso with a special talent in improvisation. The project presented in Athens features trombonist Paul Zauner and his band Blue Brass, bringing back 80s grooves and rhythms. Tickets are available at www.viva.gr. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr