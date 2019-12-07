Max Cooper | Athens | December 9

Photo: Ozge Cone

Celebrated techno music producer Max Cooper will be performing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Monday, December 9. The London-based artist will present his brand-new project, “Yearning for the Infinite,” on the stage of the Stavros Niarchos Hall. Cooper, who was born in Ireland, has vacillated between the realms of science and music for a while – he holds a PhD in bioinformatics – before deciding in 2010 to focus entirely on the latter. The talented musician has already released three studio albums which have met with high critical acclaim, and his style combines his love of patterns and structures through installations and audiovisual content during his performances. The concert starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ticketservices.gr.

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700, www.snfcc.org