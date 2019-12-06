Two charged over possession of ancient amphora

Two people that were arrested on Thursday after police found an ancient amphora in their home in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia were charged on Friday by an investigative magistrate with conspiring to “misappropriate” an ancient artifact of “great value” and released unconditionally.



A police search of their home on the corner of Plapouta and Kallidromiou streets took place as part of a series of drug raids in the area.

No drugs were found in the suspects’ home.