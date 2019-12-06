Off-duty officer faces arrest over flag burning
Online
Police have launched an internal investigation into an incident involving an off-duty officer burning a Greek flag during a festival in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia.
Police have launched an internal investigation into an incident involving an off-duty officer burning a Greek flag during a festival in the Athens neighborhood of Patissia.
According to reports, the 43-year-old was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred on Wednesday.
The officer, who has admitted to the act, cited serious personal problems. Police sources said that he could face arrest and be charged with insulting a national symbol.