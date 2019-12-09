Agnes Varda Tribute | Athens | December 12-15

The Greek Film Archive bids farewell to the late grandmother of the French New Wave in a tribute comprising 10 films. “Agnes from 1 to 10” showcases the famous director’s oeuvre, while some of the selections are being shown for the first time in Greece. The Greek Film Archives has invited Varda’s production manager Cecilia Rose to join as a guest. Admission costs 5 euros per screening.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046