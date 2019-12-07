Goran Bregovic | Athens | December 10 & 11

Composer and musician Goran Bregovic has added a new date in Athens after his December 11 concert sold out. The renowned Serbian artist will be appearing on stage at the Galatsi Olympic Hall as part of the Christmas Theater cultural program. Bregovic will play some of his prize-winning Balkan brass tunes, including selected tracks from the soundtrack of “Time of the Gypsies” and pieces from his latest album, “Three Letters from Sarajevo,” an ode to the city where he was born. For tickets, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.



Galatsi Olympic Hall, 137 Veikou, Galatsi, tel 211.770.1700