Tear gas fired at Grigoropoulos anniversary marches

Anarchists clashed with riot police in Athens and Patras on Friday night, at the tail end of the annual marches to commemorate the shooting of a school boy by a former policeman in 2008.

A group of anarchists hurled petrol bombs against riot police units stationed at the corner of Navarinou and Harilaou Trikoupi Streets, in the district of Exarcheia. Officers responded with tear gas and the attackers retreated towards the local square.



Police said about 5,000 people took part in an evening demonstration in the Greek capital that included members of anarchist and anti-establishment organizations, while earlier some 2,000 attended a midday rally organized by student groups.

The same clashes were repeated in the port city of Patras, in the northern Peloponnese, where protesters and officers clashed after the main march which counted about 400 participants.