The government on Friday sought to make further tweaks to a draft bill aimed at granting full voting rights to Greeks living abroad ahead of a vote on the legislation expected next week, though the desired full consensus appeared elusive.

Despite the proposed changes by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, described by the government as gestures of “good will,” opposition parties continued to call for further conditions for diaspora Greeks wanting to vote in national elections.

Leftist SYRIZA’s Giorgos Katrougalos described the proposed changes as “positive improvements” and Theodorikakos referred to a “very positive climate.”

However, both SYRIZA and the Communist Party (KKE) are insisting on certain restrictions, in contrast to other parties which are broadly in favor of postal and electronic voting.

The legislation requires a two-thirds majority (200 votes) to be ratified, which it is expected to easily exceed.

Only the MeRA25 party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has explicitly stated its intention to vote against it.