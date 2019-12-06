Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting on Friday with the chief executive officers of Greece’s three mobile networks, during which he asked them to improve their service to consumers, had an immediate impact.

First Cosmote and then both its competitors, Vodafone and Wind Hellas, announced favorable packages for their subscribers that increase the volume of data they may consume without further charges, with Wind also reducing the price of its unlimited-data package from 20 to 15 euros per month.

The talks at the PM’s office also focused on the country’s digital transformation and the necessary investments by companies in landline and mobile networks.