Multiple attacks on businesses early Saturday

Unknown perpetrators caused damages to 22 businesses, mostly banks and retailers, in the Athens area between 2:30 and 4 a.m. Sunday, police say.

The attacks came hours after anarchists clashed with police in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia on the 11th anniversary of a youngster's murder by a policeman in the neighborhood.

In most cases, the damages do not appear to have been extensive.

Police say seven persons were detained after the attacks but were all released because their involvement was not proved.