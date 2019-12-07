Twelve arrested after Grigoropoulos rally sent to prosecutor

Twelve people who were arrested on Friday night in clashes in central Athens after a protest march in memory of a teenager slain by police in 2008 were led before a prosecutor on Saturday.

A total of 48 people were detained in Athens during Friday's clashes between anarchists and riot police in the district of Exarchia, all of whom were later released.



Greek Police (ELAS) said 77 people were detained in marches that were held in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, while three officers were injured.

The annual march resulted in damages to 22 businesses, mostly banks and retailers, in the Athens area between 2:30 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, police said.



In most cases, the damages do not appear to have been extensive.



At the same time, the Greek Ombudsman is to investigate reports of police brutality on the sidelines of the rally, after a slew of amateur and professional footage was posted on social media on Friday night and Saturday morning showing riot officers using heavy handed methods to remand dozens of protesters for questioning.