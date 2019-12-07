Ahead of vote, gov’t stresses need for unity

Ahead of an expected vote in Parliament on Wednesday on a bill aimed at granting full voting rights to Greeks living abroad ahead, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Saturday that the government has done all it can to secure a broad majority for the legislation.



In comments to Skai, Theodorikakos said that, at a time of national risks, it is more important than ever that Greeks appear united, in an apparent reference to Turkey’s insistence on questioning Greece’s sovereignty.

The bill is expected to pass with 200 votes in the 300-seat House next week as although both the main opposition SYRIZA and the Communist Party (KKE) have expressed reservations about certain provisions, only the MeRA25 party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has explicitly stated its intention to vote against it.