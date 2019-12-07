Christmas tree to be lit on Monday

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis will be turning the lights on the Greek capital’s Christmas tree on Syntagma Square on Monday, launching a series of festive events ahead of the holiday season.



Celebrations kick off at 6 p.m. with a 3-D projection on the facade of Parliament, the lighting of the tree and a concert featuring Elena Paparizou, Idra Kayne and Ian Stratis, accompanied by the Athens Big Band.

Members of the Athens Philharmonic will also be performing classical music selections at Gyzi and Aghios Pavlos squares.

More concerts are planned in Syntagma and other squares in central Athens over the holiday period, with Tamta and Onirama among those scheduled to perform.

Other highlights in the City of Athens’ program for the capital include screenings at a “super-cozy” open-air cinema in Asomaton Square in Thiseio on December 27 and 28.