AntetokounBros academy supports marginalized kids

Some 100 boys and girls aged 12 to 16 years old and 12 aspiring coaches from underprivileged backgrounds are given the chance to realize their sporting potential and gain life skills as part of a two-year program offered by the AntetokounBros Academy, a foundation set up this year by NBA Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his siblings, in the districts of Lambrini and Ambelokipi, central Athens. "The goal is to help children become the best version of themselves," says Nikos Varlas, the head of Eurohoops, which leads the coaching program. [Eurohoops]