Plans unveiled by the Environment Ministry last week to more than double energy production from wind farms to 7 gigawatts by 2030 and to fast-track zoning procedures have sparked opposition from environmental groups.



While conceding the need for more renewable energy sources, WWF Greece Director Dimitris Karavellas expressed concerns about “extremely problematic wind farm zoning plans being put forward at the expense of valuable habitats, while other areas that would be more suitable are being excluded for no apparent reason.”



City planner Miltos Lazoglou from the Hellenic Society of Environment and Culture agrees, stressing that wind parks should not be allowed in Natura-protected areas and accusing the state of not having a framework for their protection.



The head of the Hellenic Wind Energy Association Panagiotis Ladakakos concedes that “it is true that in some areas, like in southern Evia or Andros, there are or will be a lot of wind turbines.”



However, he adds, “if we want to reach our targets, some areas will inevitably have to be developed to their full potential.”