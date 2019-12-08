Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be among the main speakers at the Capital Link forum.

MONDAY

The 21st Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum is held at The Metropolitan Club in New York, with keynote speakers including ministers of Finance Christos Staikouras, Development Adonis Georgiadis, Maritime Affairs Ioannis Plakiotakis and Tourism Haris Theocharis. (Info: www.capitallin.com)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) is organizing a public debate on “Is the European Idea a Chimera?” The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Free Thinking Zone, 64 Skoufa, Athens. (Info: europe.direct@eliamep.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) holds an open event on “Who’s Afraid of the Expat Vote?” with Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos as the keynote speaker. At the Athens Bar Association, 60 Academias, at 6 p.m., (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is holding an Agrotechnology Conference at the American Farm School in Thessaloniki, 12 Marinou Antypa. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its third-quarter data on the cost of wages and on turnover in accommodation and food service activities, as well as the November figures on motor vehicle circulation licenses.

Listed companies GEK Terna, Sarantis, Nikas and Euroconsultants are holding extraordinary general meetings.

TUESDAY

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts a Greece-Cyprus Business Forum on Investment Funds and Shipping, with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides as the keynote speaker. From 5 p.m., at 7 Academias. (Info: 210.724.0160)

The 7th Digi.travel EMEA Conference & Expo is held at the Wyndham Grand Athens Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, Metaxourghio. (Info: 2019.digi.travel)

Ecocity, in cooperation with the European Environmental Citizens’ Organization for Standardization, organizes a conference on “Circular Economy & Standardization” at the Electra Palace Hotel, 18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou, Athens. (Info: info@ecocity.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its third-quarter turnover data on transport and information and communication, its October report on industrial production and the November readings of its consumer price index.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a public debate on “Streamlining Public Finances: Fiscal reforms in the crisis” at the Athens Conservatoire, Rigillis and 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B, Athens, at 6.30 p.m. (Info: events@eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize the findings of its labor force survey for the year’s third quarter and of its 2019 survey on the use of information and communication technologies and e-commerce in enterprises. It will also issue its August statistics on museum and archaeological site attendance, its September data on building activity and its 2019 report on e-commerce and internet security.

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to attend the European Council in Brussels.

Christmas retail opening hours go into effect. Through December 31, shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except on holidays.

The British-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a Christmas and UK Elections party at 8 p.m. (Info: www.bhcc.gr)

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its Q3 reports on turnover for specific activities in the services sector, on persons employed in retail and on production in construction, and its October data on industrial import prices and on input and output prices in agricultural and livestock production.

SUNDAY

Stores will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.