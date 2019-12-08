Greece has completed a remarkable tally of four medals, including two golds, by the end of the European Short-Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow, with Andreas Vazaios having the Greek national anthem played twice in his honor.

Vazaios, whom Deputy Minister for Sports Lefteris Avgenakis dubbed the “king” of this European Championships in a statement on Sunday, broke the European record in the 200 meter medley on Friday for his first gold.

Then on Sunday he won two more medals, as he finished third in the 100 m. medley before clocking a national record to win his second gold, at the 200 meters butterfly, barely half an hour later.

Also on Sunday Greece earned another bronze medal as Anna Doundounaki became the first Greek woman to win an European Short-Course Championship medal finishing third at the 100 meter butterfly final.