Turkey seeking to procure third drillship

Turkey is speeding up its efforts to acquire and a third drillship, according to the country's pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak which reports that Ankara is seeking to buy from the Norwegian companies from which it purchased its Fatih and Yavuz vessels.

According to Yeni Sanak's front page story, entitled "A new move for a third drillship," Turkey is planning the purchase of a new vessel while also straining the staff that will staff it.

The same report claims that Ankara aims to secure a level of production that makes the country totally independent.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]