Greek FM to broach Turkey-Libya deal at EU foreign affairs council

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is due in Brussels on Monday to attend the European Union's foreign affairs council where officials are to discuss the signing of a maritime boundaries deal between Turkey and Libya, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, talks will also focus on matters of international and regional interest, such as the situation in Iran and Bolivia as well as EU-Africa relations.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dendias is to host a working breakfast for his peers which will also be attended by North Macedonia Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov and the Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Gent Cakaj, the ministry said, noting that talks during that meeting will focus on "the European prospects of these two countries and the wider region of the Western Balkans."