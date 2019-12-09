Greek PM: national transparency authority a 'significant innovation'

Addressing a seminar on transparency on Monday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, Greek Prime Minister hailed the creation of a national authority for transparency as a "significant innovation."

Noting that Transparency International had ranked Greece 94th in a list of countries in 2012, Mitsotakis said Greece then climbed to 58th place in 2015 before slipping back to 67th place in 2018 under the previous leftist administration, "a shameful performance for a European state but also the wretched legacy of a government that constantly spoke about the moral advantage," he said, adding that the situation posed a "national threat," undermining the country's credibility and its institutions and discouraging investments.

Restoring these qualities are a priority that should not be put off any longer, Mitsotakis told the seminar on techology and transparency organized by the newly-formed transparency authority.

The aim is to boost the "mechanisms" that prevent and curb corruption in public life, Mitsotakis said, noting that a key facet of this is to equip them with the necessary technology.