Greek Police to probe claims of violence against protesters

The Greek Police's (ELAS) internal affairs division has launched an investigation into allegations of violence by police officers during the clashes that followed a rally last Friday marking the 11th anniversary of the killing of a teenager by a policeman in Exarchia.

On Saturday ELAS sent the country's Ombusdman a file of video footage and photographs from the clashes.

ELAS Chief Michail Karamalakis contacted the Ombusdman on Monday, underlining the significance of the matter for the force and asking the wathdog to prioritize the investigation of the claims.

On Sunday night, Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said that claims of "extreme repression" by officers were untrue.

"Riot police officers did not humiliate protesters in the streets of Athens, they arrested those responsible for attacks in central Exarchia, with Molotov cocktails and rocks in their hands," the minister said in response to claims by leftist opposition SYRIZA.