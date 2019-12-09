Weather set to turn again after sunny break

Following another weekend of unseasonably fair weather, conditions are set to deteriorate from Tuesday, according to the National Meteorological Service (EMY) which forecasts heavy rain, storms and gale-force winds in parts.

The wet front is expected to hit the Ionian islands, Epirus, the western mainland, the Peloponnese and Crete from Tuesday morning before spreading to the islands of the Cyclades, the eastern mainland including Attica, Evia, the Sporades islands and central Macedonia.

The bad weather is then forecast to shift to the islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday and Thursday, heavy rainfall is forecast for much of the mainland and the islands with winds reacing up to 9 Beaufort in the northern Aegean.