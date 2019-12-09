Libya Parliament speaker denounces Turkey pact

In a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives based in the eastern city of Tobruk, has denounced the government in Libya, which recently signed a maritime boundaries pact with Turkey, as an “illegal entity.”



In the letter, which was seen by Kathimerini, Saleh analyzes all the parameters of the contentious agreement and rejects the notion that the two states share common maritime boundaries, while stressing that the state of Libya is not bound by the treaty.



Saleh is expected to visit Athens on Thursday.



Since 2014, Libya has been split into rival political and military factions based in Tripoli and the east.