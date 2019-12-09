Health body plans mass vaccination of children, teenagers at Moria camp

Children and teens at the Moria hotspot on the island of Lesvos will be vaccinated against measles, rubella and mumps (MMR) and also with the Pneumococcal vaccine (PCV) on December 10-14, the National Organisation for Public Health (EODY) announced Monday.

The mass inoculation program will be handled jointly by EODY and Doctors of the World teams and, once completed, almost all the children and teenagers living in the camp will have been vaccinated.



The camp, a former military camp, opened in 2015 as a center to register new arrivals but is now at four times its capacity, housing more than 12,000 people - mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.