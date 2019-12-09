Greek population shrinking fast, event hears

Greece’s population is expected to fall to 8 million by 2050 and has experienced a strong downward demographic trend since 2011, when a negative birthrate was recorded for the first time since 1944.



“The population is expected to reach 8 million by 2050, based on a conservative scenario,” said Stefanos Chandakas, founder and president of nongovernmental organization HOPEgenesis, at an Institute of Public Health event at the American College of Greece in Athens.



Chandakas stated that 8,553 births and 124,501 deaths had been recorded in 2017.

It was also stressed that Greece ranks low in Europe in terms of policies encouraging motherhood, families and fertility, and the need was highlighted for a favorable environment to support couples with childbearing potential.